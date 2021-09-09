Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 | From Tuck Jagadish to Tughlaq Durbar: Where to watch new movies releasing this weekend

While theatres across Kerala is yet to reopen, movie buffs are looking forward for new films every weekend. With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner and festive mood gearing in, it's time to look forward for major OTT releases.

Here's a look at highlight films that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this weekend:

Movie: Tuck Jagadish

Where: Amazon Prime

When: September 10

Tuck Jagadish marks director Shiva Nirvana’s second collaboration with Nani after his directorial debut Ninnu Kori in 2017. The industry buzz is that the film is apparently inspired by Mani Ratnam’s 1988 action movie Gharshana, which revolved around sibling rivalry.

Movie: Bhoot Police

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

When: September 10

Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles. Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who has helmed films such as Phobia and horror film Ragini MMS. Saif Ali Khan has earlier starred in a zombie movie titled Go Goa Gone.

Movie: Tughlaq Durbar

Where: Sun TV, Netflix

When: September 10 (Sun TV), September 11 (Netflix)

Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Parthiban and Manjima Mohan, the political drama is directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan. The movie is about a budding politician whose devious plans to rise in the ranks are foiled by his alter ego who interferes with his every move.

Movie: Dikkiloona

Where: ZEE5

When: September 10

Directed by Karthik Yogi, the film stars Harbhajan Singh, Santhanam, Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Yogi Babu. The title is inspired by the word 'Dikkiloona' which was used by Goundamani and Senthil in the 1993 action film 'Gentleman'. The sci-fi action film includes hints of comedy.

Movie: Maestro

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

When: September 9

Starring Nithiin, Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh, the film is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The Telugu black comedy crime thriller is a remake of the 2018 Hindi film 'Andhadhun'.