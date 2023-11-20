Mani Ratnam weighs in on Thalapathy Vijay vs Thala Ajith fan wars

Mani Ratnam recently offered insights into the fan wars between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar during a panel discussion with other Tamil directors. The discussion revolved around the shrinking gap between viewers and creators, courtesy of social media platforms, prompting Ratnam to address the ongoing fan wars.

In the course of the conversation, the director of Ponniyin Selvan compared these debates to casual arguments one might have on the roadside. While participating in a round table discussion with Galatta Plus, the topic of social media emerged. Ratnam highlighted the anonymity granted by social media, emphasizing that it often leads to the spewing of negativity.

He expressed contentment upon learning that in certain regions like Thirunelveli and Nagercoil, people are more focused on discussing the quality of a film rather than its box office performance.

Mani Ratnam characterized social media debates as akin to random roadside arguments and stressed the lack of sense in the ongoing 'I like Ajith, I like Vijay' discussions. He asserted that for a debate to be meaningful, it should take place on a serious platform where opinions can be thoroughly discussed.