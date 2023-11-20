Chiranjeevi, South Indian divas attend actor Karthika Nair's wedding ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram

Actor Karthika Nair, who made a mark in Malayalam with the Dileep-starrer 'Proprietors: Kamath and Kamath' has tied the knot with her beau Rohit Menon. The wedding ceremony took place in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The actor posted photos of the wedding on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Our royal fairy tale begins.”

The event was attended by Suhasini Maniratnam, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Poornima Bhagyaraj and Revathy, among others. Photos | Instagram (radkaasaratkumar)

Karthika had introduced Rohit a month ago by dropping a photo of him on social media. The couple got engaged recently. Karthika who is the daughter of veteran actor Radha and Rajasekharan Nair, has worked in a couple of films in the South Indian industry, before taking a break in 2015.

Radikaa with Chiranjeevi. Photo | Instagram

Star-studded ceremony

The wedding ceremony was attended by the who's who of the South Indian industry. Actor Chiranjeevi who is also a close friend of Radha's attended the function. He along with Radikaa Sarathkumar posed for photos during the ceremony, which was also attended by K Bhagyaraj, his wife and actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, Revathy and Suhasini Maniratnam.

“Wedding time of Karthika Nair with Rohit , daughter of Radha Nair and Rajsekaran, with the loyal 80s to add to the laughter. A beautiful and superbly organised wedding, enjoyed the warmth and love,” wrote Radikaa on Instagram.