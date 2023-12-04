Malayalam
Theatre owners impose ban on Renji Panicker movies yet again

Our Correspondent
Published: December 04, 2023 02:10 PM IST
Renji Panicker
Renji Panicker. Photo: Manorama Online
The Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala (FEUOK) has yet again imposed a ban on actor-director-scriptwriter Renji Panicker, saying it won’t cooperate with his upcoming projects.

The association stated that a production and distribution company associated with Renji Panicker is yet to settle arrears payable to theatre owners. His new film ‘A Renji Cinema’, in which he plays a prominent role, won’t be exhibited in theatres.

The organization had imposed a similar ban earlier in April as well. FEUOK then said it won’t cooperate with any movies in which Renji Panicker acted or was involved in some other capacities.
However, the movie ‘Section 306 IPC’ was released on April 8 even as the ban was prevailing.  

