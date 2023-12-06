‘Manasilayo Sire’ to ‘Rocky, Tu Kya Hai Yaar’: Top film dialogues of 2023

Punch dialogues from movies just stick with you forever. So much so that they seep into your daily discourse, knowingly or unwittingly. Though Mollywood has in recent times churned out very few irresistible dialogues like ‘Chambiko’ from ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ this year, there have been some memorable one-liners across other film industries that definitely is worth-mentioning.

‘Manasilayo saare’ (Understood, sir?)

Though ‘Manasilayo saare’ is a Malayalam dialogue mouthed by Mollywood actor Vinayakan, this punchy one-liner is from the blockbuster Tamil movie ‘Jailer’. The actor, who plays the ruthless villain Varman in in the film, repeats this line occasionally, as a testament to his eccentricity. The dialogue has inspired several memes. ‘Manasilayo saare,’ was coined by the film’s director Nelson who heard Vinayakan once say ‘Ente Deivame’, due to nervousness.

Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before you touch the son, deal with the father)

This dialogue from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ was celebrated on social media soon after the makers released the trailer of the film. Though the racy statement showcases the bond between father and son Azad and Vikram in the movie, the dialogue was celebrated even more because it felt like a jibe at the ex-NCB zonal officer Sameer Wenkhede who had led the Cordelia drugs bust case, involving the mega star's son Aryan Khan. Though Aryan was initially taken into custody, he was then let free, since the NCB could not find any evidence indicting him.

Hukum, Tiger Ka Hukum (Order, Tiger’s order)

Rajinikanth is a man of the masses and no film of his would be complete without his iconic dialogues. Who can forget ‘Naan Oru Thadava Sonna, Nooru Thadava Sonna Madhiri, Naan Vandhutenu Solu Thirumbi Vandhutenu, Kabaali Da!’, among others. In ‘Jailer’ too, his one-liner, ‘Hukum, Tiger Ka Hukum’, will be remembered for a long time to come. Anirudh Ravichander also composed a song for the movie with title ‘Hukum, Tiger Ka Hukum’ as a tribute to the superstar’s swag.

A still from Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'.

When I found the patriarchy was not about horses, I lost interest anyway

This profound statement by Ken in the Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film ‘Barbie’ is truly hilarious, yet thought-provoking. When Ken leaves Barbieland for California, he sees every man, including the police officers riding stallions. Since then, he started equating this to gender power equations and that the man is superior somehow. Ken is also fascinated by horses. Towards the end of the movie, Ken admits he lost interest in patriarchy, when he found it was not about horses. This is probably among the most discussed dialogues from the movie till date.

Ek Soldier Ye Nahi Puchta, Desh Ne Uske Liye Kya Kiya, Puchta Hai Wo Desh Ke Liye Kya Kar Sakta Hai

(A soldier does not ask, What did the country do for him, but asks what he can do for the country)

Though ‘Pathaan’ has some mind-boggling action sequences, which made it a hit, the writers of the film also require some praise for penning down nationalistic statements throughout the movie. Shah Rukh Khan plays a raw agent named Pathaan, who is willing to lay down his life for his country. When the trailer of the film released, many people pointed out that the dialogue seems to be inspired by the late former US president John F Kennedy.

A still from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

‘Rocky, Tu Kya Hai Yaar’ (Rocky, what are you?)

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh outdo themselves in the Karan Johar film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, which has several hilarious and fun moments. The icing on the cake is Rani asks Rocky quite humorously, ‘Rocky, Tu Kya Hai Yaar’, whenever he indulges himself in some antics. The dialogue became an instant hit on social media and has inspired many reels.