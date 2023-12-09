5 movies to check out on day 2 of IFFK 2023

There's a lot in store for you to experience on the second day of IFFK. Here are five intriguing movies from an array of films that we recommend you explore.

Family (Don Palathara)

Sony, a man in his late twenties hailing from rural central Kerala and following the Catholic faith, initially appears as a benevolent and caring individual. Yet, beneath his outwardly altruistic facade, a contrasting character lies hidden. Despite some family members becoming privy to his actions, they are stifled by a system that consciously shields men, their wrongdoings, and concealed truths. The family transforms into a robust closet, concealing the skeletons of the past, safeguarded from the knowledge of the outside world. The film delves into an exploration of how the family system can resemble a mafia, safeguarding its internal transgressions from external scrutiny.

Venue: Tagore

A still from Adrishya Jalakangal. Photo Imdb

Adrishya Jalakangal (Bijukumar)

After being discharged from a mental asylum, a young man returns to his former residence and resumes his part-time job as a night watchman in a morgue. However, he soon encounters inexplicable occurrences. As humans, our understanding of the metaphysical realm beyond our reality is limited, and we are constrained by our own perceptions. Adrishya Jalakangal is a surreal exploration of this enigmatic dimension, unveiling the profound mysteries that unfold when an individual gains a glimpse into the infinite expanse. This cinematic journey weaves themes of love, war, and loss intricately into its storyline, offering a mystical perspective on the uncharted territories of the unknown.

Venue: Sree theatre

A still from 'Anatomy of a Fall'. Photo | Imdb

The year of the quiet sun (Krzysztof Zanussi)

Set in post-World War II Poland, Norman (Scott Wilson), an American soldier, takes on the role of a driver for a United Nations war-crimes commission investigating Nazi mass graves. Amid this challenging backdrop, Norman finds himself fascinated by Emilia (Maja Komorowska), a war widow. Despite facing language and cultural barriers, a profound romance unfolds between them. However, the prospect of Norman's return home becomes a poignant challenge, especially as Emilia's devotion to her ailing mother (Hanna Skarżanka) poses a potential barrier to their union.

Venue: Nila theatre

Anatomy of a fall (Justine Triet)

Over the last year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have led an isolated existence in a secluded town in the French Alps. The tranquility is shattered when Samuel is discovered dead in the snow beneath their chalet. As authorities ponder whether it's a case of murder or suicide, suspicion falls heavily on Sandra, making her the prime suspect. The narrative unfolds beyond a mere investigation into Samuel's demise, delving instead into an unsettling psychological odyssey, unraveling the complexities within Sandra and Samuel's tumultuous relationship.

Venue: Nishagandhi theatre

The Korean movie 'Cobweb' is set in the 1970s. Photo | Imdb

Cobweb (Kim Jee-woon)

Set in Seoul during the early 1970s, filmmaker Kim Ki-yeol becomes fixated on the idea that the conclusion of his completed film, ‘Cobweb’, could be improved through a remake.

The narrative unfolds through two parallel sequences: colored scenes depicting the challenges faced by the crew as they film under time constraints and censorship, featuring somewhat reluctant actors urgently summoned back to the studio for two days; and black-and-white scenes showcasing the outcomes of these studio shoots.

Venue: Ariesplex1