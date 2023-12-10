Entering its third day today, IFFK 2023 presents an array of films worth your attention. Here are five recommendations to add to your watchlist.

Kaathal- The core (Jeo Baby)

Retired bank manager Mathew Devassy (Mammootty), opting to run as an independent candidate for the Left Democratic Front in the local panchayat elections, faces an unexpected twist when his wife Omana stuns everyone by filing for divorce. The film unfolds as it explores how Mathew grapples with and responds to the divorce case, becoming the focal point of the storyline.

Venue: Kairali

Evil does not exist (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Takumi and his daughter reside in Mizubiki Village, near Tokyo. The villagers discover a proposal to construct a glamping site close to Takumi's home, providing urban dwellers with a luxurious retreat in nature.

Venue: Tagore

A still from 'Evil Does Not Exist'. Photo | Imdb

Rafiki (Wanuri Kahiu)

Kena and Ziki lead contrasting lives in Nairobi. Kena, working in her father's shop, anticipates nursing school, while Ziki spends her days with friends, creating dance routines. Their worlds collide during their fathers' political race for County Assembly seats, sparking a connection that evolves from interest to affection. Despite the watchful eyes of the neighborhood, the girls find ways to nurture their love.

Venue: Ariesplex 4

'Asteroid City' poster | Imdb

Asteroid city (Wes Anderson)

In a retro-futuristic 1950s, a live TV production of the play ‘Asteroid City’ unfolds, depicting a youth astronomy convention in a fictional desert town. War photojournalist Augie, concealing his wife's death, attends with his children. Romance blossoms among attendees as a UFO interrupts, leading to military quarantine. The play's creation intertwines with the performance, revealing relationships and challenges faced by the playwright Conrad Earp and the cast. As the play progresses, personal and extraterrestrial dramas unfold, culminating in a revolt against military control. Amidst tragedies and triumphs, the play's epilogue marks the characters' departures, echoing the intertwined lives both on and off the stage.

Venue: Sree Padmanabha

Monster (Kore-eda Hirokazu)

Concerned by her son Minato's peculiar behavior, his mother senses an issue and investigates. Confronting the school upon discovering a teacher's involvement, she demands answers. However, as the narrative unfolds from the perspectives of the mother, teacher, and child, the truth slowly comes to light.

Venue: Nishagandhi