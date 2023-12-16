Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan's adorable performance wins hearts at school event

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, AbRam, recently showcased his talents at his school's annual day function, where he confidently took centre stage in a play alongside fellow students. Proud parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were visibly delighted by their son's fluency and command over the dialogue.

A video capturing AbRam's performance has now gone viral on social media, revealing a charming moment where he embraced his classmates with his father's signature pose. The iconic tune from the film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' added a touch of nostalgia to the scene, eliciting joy and admiration on the faces of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Suhana Khan and AbRam's maternal grandmother joined in the celebration, their smiles reflecting the pride in witnessing this heartwarming moment.

As the video gained traction, fans flooded the comment section with love and blessings for AbRam. AbRam became part of the Khan family through surrogacy, and his endearing presence has been witnessed by fans during IPL matches where he accompanied his father. These glimpses have created heartwarming images, further endearing him to admirers.