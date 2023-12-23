'Salaar' triumphs over Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', emerges as 2023's biggest opener

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 23, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Stills from Salaar, Dunki. Photo: IMDb

Just as the audience was recognising Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan as the year's biggest opener, raking in Rs 75 crore, Prabhas took the spotlight with Salaar, amassing a staggering Rs 95 crore on its debut day, December 22. This triumph solidifies its position as the year's highest first-day grosser, with a substantial 75 per cent of earnings hailing from its dedicated southern fan base.

Despite the much-anticipated clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office, Prabhas's film emerges as the unequivocal victor, marking a significant rebound after the dramatic failure of his earlier release, Adipurush, earlier in the year.

Reports indicate that Salaar garnered an impressive Rs 70 crore on its initial day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, complemented by Rs 12 crore in Karnataka and Rs 5 crore in Kerala. Even after the setbacks of movies like 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Adipurush,' Prabhas's steadfast fan base continues to stand strong. Alongside Prabhas, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The storyline revolves around two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha (Prithviraj), entangled in a power struggle for Varadha's father's position.

