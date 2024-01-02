Shine Tom Chacko gets engaged to long-time girlfriend and model Thanuja

Actor Shine Tom Chacko, who was last seen in Mammootty-starrer 'Kannur Squad' is all set to get married. Photos of their engagement ceremony have gone viral on social media. The actor's fiance Thanuja is a model. The couple have been in a relationship for some time now.

Recently, the actor has been posting a few photos with the model. The engagement ceremony was held in the presence of close friends and family. While Shine looked dapper in a pink shirt and white pants, Thanuja wore a beautiful lehenga, with the same colour theme.

Many people have commented under the couple's photos. Shine had once opened up about his previous marriage and also revealed that he has an eight-year-old son. The actor has often hogged the limelight for his behaviour during the promotion of his films. Shine had worked as an associate with director Kamal. He has performed in several movies. The film 'Adi' featuring him in the lead is currently streaming on an OTT platform. Off late, Thanuja has been present in most of the movie promotions involving Shine Tom Chacko.