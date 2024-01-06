The unique life story of Gopalan and his friendship with superstars like Rajini and Sathyan

P Gopalan's connection with the Malayalam film industry dates back to the era of Vadakkan Pattu (folk tale) movies. If one were to inquire about the nature of his association with the industry, the Palakkad native had worked as an assistant to a masseur, an actor, and even a make-up artist. Despite all these roles, Gopalan remains largely unknown to many in the film world these days. He is an ordinary man who spent his life on the margins of Malayalam movies.

However, Gopalan shares close ties with many superstars in the South, including Rajinikanth, Mammootty, and Mohanlal. He is free to walk into their houses and meet them in person whenever he wishes, asserts Gopalan. And no, he's not lying. Gopalan has never been one to boast about his high-profile connections in the industry. Having spent over six and a half decades within the premises of the Malayalam cinema world, he indeed has numerous riveting experiences to share.

Sathyan, his mentor

Gopalan arrived in Madras at a tender age, guided by none other than the Malayalam Superstar Sathyan, back in 1964. Sathyan had visited Palakkad for the filming of 'Thommante Makkal.' At the time, Gopalan, a 14-year-old student at Palakkad Mission School, skipped classes to witness the shooting. The young enthusiast's sole desire was to touch his favourite actor. After patiently waiting in the crowd, he overcame his inhibition and approached Sathyan during a break in the shooting, touching the actor’s feet. Impressed by this unexpected gesture, Sathyan pulled the youngster close and inquired about his family.

“My father is no more. I just have my mother now,” Gopalan revealed to his idol. In response, Sathyan posed a question, “Are you ready to come with me?” Gopalan replied, “My mother will be alone if I come with you.”

Undeterred, Sathyan insisted that the boy bring his mother along. Subsequently, Gopalan's mother was relocated to the actor's home in Manakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, while Sathyan took Gopalan to his residence in Madras. From that point onwards, Gopalan served as an assistant to Sathyan, closely following the actor until his demise.

P Gopalan. Photo: Manorama

The strength of his hands

Many prominent figures in the South Indian film industry, such as Sathyan, Prem Nazir, Jayan, and Rajinikanth, have experienced the therapeutic touch of Gopalan's hands. Contrary to what one might assume, it's not about tight slaps but the soothing pats of a skilled masseur. Gopalan, over the decades, has extended his body massaging expertise to actors facing intense body pain after rigorous dance or fight sequences.

Actor-writer V.K. Sreeraman, in his well-received series 'Veritta Kazhachakal,' also highlights Gopalan's prowess as a masseur. Recounting his own experience, Sreeraman shared an incident when he sought Gopalan's assistance for back pain, at the suggestion of Innocent.

"Innocent came in with Gopalan to my room (It was in Maharani Hotel, Kozhikode). He asked me to shed all my clothes and lie face down on the bed. I had a slight hesitation at first, but Innocent said, 'No, Sreeraman. He just wanted not to spoil your clothes. Gopalan, just close the door and bolt it. He is shy. That’s all."

V K Sreeraman. Photo: Manorama

As Gopalan initiated the massage, Sreeraman initially resisted, but the experience turned intense. Amidst laughter and tears, Gopalan's thorough shake-up lasted around 15 minutes, altering Sreeraman's initial impression. Questioning the necessity of such treatment for minor pain, Sreeraman was met with Gopalan's unwavering conviction in the effectiveness of his method.

When he carried Shobhana on his shoulders

In his heydays, Gopalan had the freedom to walk into the house where the trio of Lalitha-Padmini-Ragini, the famed actors and dancers known by the sobriquet ‘Thiruvithamkur Sisters’, had lived.

Fondness fills his mind as he recalls the time when he would carry Shobhana, their niece, on his shoulders as a young kid. Yes, he is speaking about the same girl who later became a famous actor as well as a danseuse.

Shobana. Photo: Manorama

One man, many roles

Gopalan, however, did not confine himself to the role of a masseur in the industry. Effortlessly, he wore several hats—makeup artist, assistant, and even an actor, remaining active in the industry since the era of black and white movies. His journey spans from Udaya Studio in Alappuzha to the renowned AVM, Bharani, Vahini, and Gemini studios in Madras. Gopalan possesses an intimate familiarity with every nook and corner of these iconic film locations from that bygone era.

Although he took on numerous minor roles in Malayalam movies until recently, he remains largely unrecognized as an actor. Despite playing a pivotal role in the film debuts of actors like Seema and Tamil star Jayashankar, Gopalan can hardly recall the names of the characters he portrayed on screen. Responding with nonchalance, he states, “Who is bothered about the names and all? I just act and return. That’s it.”

A close aide of superstars

Gopalan acquired the fundamentals of makeup under the mentorship of the veteran artist MO Devassia, who happened to be the father of S George, a film producer and the personal makeup artist of Mammootty. After a brief stint as a makeup artist for small-time actors and artists in song sequences, Gopalan shifted his career trajectory to become a masseur for actors.

During the shooting of the Tamil film 'Muthu', a remake of 'Thenmavin Kombathu,' in Ottapalam, Gopalan served as an assistant to Rajinikanth at the Shoranur Guest House. His connection with the Tamil Superstar dates back to his days in Madras, where he was also acquainted with legends like MGR and Sivaji Ganesan.

Gopalan’s darlings!

Despite not achieving prominence as an actor in the Malayalam film industry, Gopalan harbours no resentment. His life on the periphery of the film industry rewarded him with two houses – one in Vadakkanthara, Palakkad, and the other in Vadavalli, Chennai, both named after his lone daughter, Gopika Nivas. In addition to not boasting about his connections, Gopalan refrains from speaking ill of anyone.

When expressing his fondness for connections in the film industry, Gopalan affectionately refers to those close to him as 'Thankakkudam' (darling). Figures like Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and producer Antony Perumbavoor hold this endearing title. In the sunset of his days, Gopalan enjoys a peaceful life at home. When questioned about his correct age, he engages in a random calculation and responds with a soliloquy, “Those were the golden days.”