Mammootty's midnight birthday wish to Mohanlal: A gesture of friendship

Our Correspondent
Published: May 21, 2023 02:29 PM IST
Mammootty and Mohanlal
Mammootty and Mohanlal. Photo: Mammootty/Facebook
Mammootty and Mohanlal, the iconic duo of Malayalam cinema, have forged an extraordinary friendship and brotherly bond off-screen, transcending their on-screen rivalry that has captivated audiences for over four decades. Mammootty's birthday wish to Mohanlal came at the stroke of midnight. He shared a brand-new photo of himself holding hands with Mohanlal.

From making his debut in 'Manjil Virinja Pookal' as Narendran to essaying the fascinating Kalidas in 'Alone', this legendary actor is considered a family member in every Malayalee household. Very soon, Mohanlal's directorial debut, 'Barozz', will be released. Meanwhile, his fans are eagerly expecting updates on 'Empuran' on his birthday.

Ever since his superb debut as a villain in Fazil's film, Mohanlal never had to look back. No one thought this young man, who walked with one shoulder slightly hunched, would rule Malayalam cinema for decades. With 'Rajavinte Makan', he attained stardom and was widely regarded as an all-rounder in Malayalam cinema. His films were all box office hits, and he soon came to be known as the undisputed king of the box office in Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal became everyone's lovable Lalettan!

Though he did experience occasional failures, the superstar actor always bounced back with a bang! He is also popular as the anchor of the reality show 'Big Boss'. On his 63rd birthday, his fans are planning several celebrations in his honour. 'Empuran', 'Barozz', 'Ram', 'Malaikottai Valiban', 'Olavum Theeravum', and 'Jailor' are his upcoming films.

