America Ferrera receives prestigious #SeeHer Award at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 15, 2024 09:55 AM IST
America Ferrera
America Ferrera. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, 'Barbie' actress America Ferrera received the esteemed #SeeHer Award. Following an introduction by Margot Robbie, Ferrera expressed her deep gratitude and the profound meaning of the award.
"I'm deeply thankful for this acknowledgement and honour," Ferrera said. "Receiving the #SeeHer Award for my contributions to authentic portrayals of women and girls is particularly meaningful. Growing up as a first-generation Honduran-American, I aspired to be part of a storytelling legacy where I could see myself."

She continued, "While I could identify with strong and complex characters, they rarely resembled me. I yearned to see people like myself on screen as full humans. Over 20 years ago, when I began working, it seemed impossible to have a career portraying fully dimensional Latina characters."
Ferrera also acknowledged and inspired the upcoming generation of Latina actresses, including her on-screen daughter in Barbie, Ariana Greenblatt, along with Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez.

