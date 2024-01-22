Malayalam
'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Anurag Kashyap dubbed in Hindi for Mohanlal, says Lijo Jose Pellissery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 22, 2024 11:07 AM IST
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who will be making his debut in Malayalam soon has dubbed for Mohanlal in Hindi in the upcoming film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. The movie, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, will release in five languages on January 25.

According to Lijo, Anurag was really impressed with the movie and decided to dub for Mohanlal in the Hindi version. “Anurag was the opinion that he has never seen a film like Malaikottai Vaaliban. He was clearly impressed and said he would dub for the movie,” said Lijo in a recent interview.

'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is Lijo Jose Pellissery's first collaboration with superstar Mohanlal. The film produced by Shibu Baby John's banner 'John & Mary Creative' and backed by Amen Movie Monastery, Century Films, and Max Lab has been made in the lines of the 'Amar Chitra Katha'. The makers claimed the movie does not belong to any particular genre but is performance-oriented.

The movie also features Manikandan Achari, Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi and Sonalee Kulkarni among others. P S Rafeeque who has worked with Lijo in 'Nayakan' and 'Amen' has written the screenplay of the film. The cinematography is by Madhu Neelakandan and music by Prashanth Pillai.

