Actor Pranav Mohanlal dropped an ultra-stylish photo of himself on Instagram. The actor impressed fans as he imitated the 'Peaky Blinders' look for the photo. 'Peaky Blinders' was a super hit English series, which revolved around a notorious gang led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

In the photo, Pranav wore a two-piece suit and a detective hat as he looked confidently at the camera holding a cigarette in his mouth. He then captioned the photo: 'By the order of Peaky Blinders', which is a popular dialogue from the series.

The photo has gone viral on social media. Many celebrities also commented on Pranav's stylish look under his post. 'Oh scene,' wrote director and actor Basil Joseph, while Vinay Fortt and Sheethal Shyam posted emojis under the post.

The photo has also sparked some interesting reactions from fans. Many commented on the actor's international looks. 'Looks like the Peaky Blinders needed a parkour guy,” wrote a Reddit user referring to Pranav's parkour skills. Pranav, who worked with Vineeth Sreenivasan in 'Hridayam' will be seen in the director's upcoming movie 'Varshangalkku Shesham'.