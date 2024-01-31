There has always been a competition between Mammootty and Mohanlal fans: Shibu Baby John

Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban,' directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has generated polarizing reviews since its release on January 25. Vaaliban's producer, Shibu Baby John, now suggests that political interests are at play behind the negative reception of the movie. He points out that expressing dislike for a movie is acceptable, but he contends that the current scenario represents a broader campaign against the entire film industry. According to John, "The friendship between Mammootty and Mohanlal is deep. People trying to destroy films in their names are fools. Lijo is emotionally down because of all this," as he shared with Manorama News.

Reflecting on his political experiences, John draws parallels between personal attacks in politics and the disheartening trend in cinema. He acknowledges the right to voice opinions through review bombing but distinguishes between constructive critique and attempts to undermine a movie.

Shibu Baby John notes the contrasting reactions of Mammootty and Mohanlal fans, stating, "There has always been competition between Mammootty and Mohanlal fans. When Mammootty tries something new, his fans welcome it with open hands, but when Mohanlal tries out something new, he faces criticism, and his fans want him to do the roles he always did and not something new." This, according to John, highlights a competitive environment between the fans of the two prominent actors.