Actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have announced that they are expecting their first child. The actor took to Instagram to share this joyous news with their friends and fans.

In an Instagram post, Varun shared an aesthetic picture of him and his wife. The image captured a tender moment, with Varun kneeling down and planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump while holding her hands. Their pet dog also made an appearance, comfortably seated on the sofa and gazing at the camera. Varun captioned the post, “We are pregnant ✨ Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.”

Just last month, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their third anniversary. Varun celebrated the occasion by sharing a throwback picture on his Instagram handle. The snapshot depicted the couple, adorned with radiant smiles, standing beside a pool and drenched in water. The heartfelt note accompanying the post captured everyone's attention.