Sonu Sood and Varun Dhawan laud 'Jawan' in Twitter exchange, King Khan replies

Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed film 'Jawan,' released on September 7, has sparked excitement and enthusiasm among netizens and the Bollywood community. Social media is brimming with love and admiration for SRK, the 'Badshah of Bollywood.'

Now, actor Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote a dialouge from his film 'Happy New Year' in which he co-starred with SRK. He wrote: “Kismat badi kutti cheez hoti hai, Saali kabhi bhi palat jaati hai. Lekin JAWAN apni kismat khud likhta hai. Mubarak ho bhai @iamsrk Keep Ruling #jawan.”

Replying to Sonu, ‘King Khan’ said: “Thank u @SonuSood…. Your wishes mean the world. Kismat palte ya na palte, it’s good to know I can count on a brother like u!!! Love u.”

SRK’s ‘Dilwale’ co-star Varun Dhawan shared: “#jawaan is blockbuster stuff. @iamsrk delivers as an actor and superstar. So much fun I felt like a kid in a candy store. Each moment beautifully executed by @Atlee_dir Anna kya baat hain sirr super stuff.”

SRK replied to Varun’s post and said: “Thank u my man!!! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u… ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always”.

Sunny Singh said: “jo sabko milade woh hindustan hai , ek hawa chali hai jiska naam shahrukh khan @iamsrk”.

The ‘Baazigar’ fame actor replied: “Thank u Sunny!!! Hope u saw and enjoyed #Jawan…. Wishing u health and happiness”.

Actor wrote: “Just watched #Jawan with family, in a packed auditorium, absolute delight watching Shah Sir @iamsrk you are energy personified in every frame. You inspire all those who aspire @Atlee_dir loved your work! The entire cast is phenomenal. Wish luck to the whole team..”

Nikitin Dheer had shared the screen with SRK in 2013 action comedy drama ‘Chennai Express’, directed by Rohit Shetty. It stars Deepika Padukone, opposite SRK. Nikitin plays the character of Thangaballi in the flick.

Replying to Nikitin, SRK said: “Thank u Thangabali!!! Hope u doing well!!! Glad u enjoyed the film…. Love u.”

Directed by Atlee, the film stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

(With IANS inputs)