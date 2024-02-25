From 'Maya Darpan' to 'Tarang': Tribute to Kumar Shahani's iconic movies

Renowned filmmaker Kumar Shahani passed away today at the age of 83. Over his six-decade career, Shahani directed acclaimed films including Maya Darpan, Tarang, Khayal Gatha, and Kasba. Let's take a look at three of his most celebrated movies.

Maya Darpan

Maya Darpan stands as one of Kumar Shahani's most celebrated films. Released in 1972, the movie is considered a significant contribution to the Indian Parallel Cinema movement. Despite being overlooked post-release, the film has since been rediscovered and is now hailed as a seminal work in Indian cinema.

Starring Aditi and Anil Pandya, the movie revolves around Taran, the daughter of a wealthy landlord, who grapples with a challenging dilemma, that is choosing between her lover and safeguarding her father's public image.

Tarang

Shahani's second feature film after Maya Darpan, Tarang, emerged after a struggle of over 12 years to secure funding. Alongside Shahani's other works, this movie is regarded as a major contribution to India's Parallel Cinema movement.

The story centres around Rahul, the son-in-law of an industrialist and an inheritor of his wealth, who finds himself at odds with Dinesh, the industrialist's deceitful nephew. While Dinesh openly exhibits unscrupulous behaviour, Rahul subtly conceals his personal aspirations beneath a facade of liberalism, advocating for indigenous production.

Kasba

The film 'Kasba' is an adaptation of the short story 'In the Ravine' by the Russian playwright Anton Chekhov. The story revolves around a small-town entrepreneur named Maniram, who gains substantial profit by deceiving and selling tainted food to people. His daughter-in-law Tejo manages the business and is married to Maniram's mentally challenged younger son. When Maniram's elder son returns to town for his wedding, unforeseen events unfold. He flees from his wife after their wedding night and is eventually arrested in Delhi. Subsequent police investigations lead to the exposure of Maniram's corrupt business, while Tejo, consumed by power and greed, transforms into madness.