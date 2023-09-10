King Khan strikes gold: 'Jawan' becomes fastest Hindi film to cross 200 crores

Shah Rukh Khan has once again demonstrated why he's earned the moniker 'King of Bollywood'. His latest release, Jawan, has wreaked havoc at the box office, surpassing all expectations and setting new records, even outdoing some of SRK's own previous films. Following an explosive opening day, Jawan has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the first Hindi film ever to enter the coveted Rs 200 crore club in just three days.

Released on September 7th, Jawan received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from SRK's dedicated fan base. Directed by Atlee, the film boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the movie, adding to its star power. The ensemble also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra.