Bhamaa puts divorce rumours to rest, reveals she is a single mother now

Actor Bhamaa has finally put rumours about her divorce to rest with her latest Instagram post. The actor confirmed that she is now a single mother and also shared a photo of herself spending time alone with her daughter. She wrote: “I never knew how strong I was, until I became a single mom and being strong was the only choice I had. Me and my Girl,” she wrote.

Bhamaa and her former husband Arun Jagadish got married in a traditional ceremony in Kottayam in 2020. They welcomed a baby girl Gauri in 2021. The couple moved to Kochi soon after their marriage. Bhamaa often posted photos of her daughter and husband on social media. Rumours about their split started doing the rounds when Bhamaa removed her husband's photos from her Instagram account. Arun was also not present during the inauguration of her clothing brand Vasuki.

Neither Bhamaa nor her husband were willing to respond to the rumours, till recently. Bhamaa made her acting debut with the film 'Nivedyam' and later went on to act in several Tamil and Malayalam films. She took a break from acting after her marriage to Arun.