Malayalam film 'Aavesham', which hit theatres last month, is all set to release on a major OTT platform soon. The Jithu Madhavan directorial has so far collected over Rs 141 crore worldwide and Rs 77 crore in India, emerging as one of the most successful releases this year.

The move to stream the film on OTT exactly 28 days after its theatrical release have surprised many, especially since the film was having a good run at the box office. The news of the film's OTT release was shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai on social media.



“#Aavesham the #FahadhFaasil blockbuster is slated to drop on #OTT on May 9, 2024 in @PrimeVideoIN! It is streaming exactly 28 days or 4 weeks after its theatrical release!,” he shared. 'Aavesham', which is set completely in Bengaluru revolves around three youngsters – Aju, Bibin and Shanthan played by debutants – who plot revenge on their abusive seniors. Their meeting with gangster Ranga played by the flamboyant Fahadh Faasil changes their destiny. The movie will start streaming on Prime Video on May 9.