'Drishyam' Malayalam or Hindi? Jeethu Joseph reacts to debate as film gears up for Hollywood remake

The 'Drishyam' franchise featuring Mohanlal is all set to get a Hollywood remake. While this is a remarkable achievement for Malayalam cinema, many are perturbed that a section of the media and netizens are ignoring the film's original version released in 2013. Ever since the film's Hindi remake hit theatres in 2015, the film has been celebrated as an Ajay Devgn movie rather than a Mohanlal-starrer.

Jeethu Joseph, who directed the original Malayalam movie, has now addressed the debate while sharing his happiness about the film's rare achievement. "As a filmmaker, I am extremely excited and happy that a film I created is being remade in Hollywood. The film deals with a universal subject. It is a story of family love and security, more than a crime thriller, which is why it has so much appeal among people of different languages," he said.

The director, whose recent film 'Neru' was also a super hit at the box office, said it does not make sense to debate over a film whose making rights were sold to another production house. "Some of the Hindi films, which were remade in Malayalam and other languages, were more popular than the original. That said and done, those who have watched and loved the movie know the original film starring Mohanlal was directed by me," he said.

So, does he have any actor in mind he would like to see essay Georgekutty's character in Hollywood? "Nope," he said.

The Hindi 'Drishyam', directed by Nishikant Kamat, features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. Tabu played Meena's character in the Hindi version. Panorama Studios has acquired the international remake rights of the Drishyam franchise.

'Drishyam' was the first Malayalam movie to enter the 50 crore club, paving the way for such a trend in the industry. The film was remade in several languages, with superstars from respective industries reprising Mohanlal and Meena's roles.