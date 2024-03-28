FEFKA launches medical insurance scheme for members

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) launched a unique health insurance scheme for its members at a grand function held in Kochi on Wednesday. The event was attended by hundreds of FEFKA members who belong to various trade unions affiliated to the organisation.

Actors Mohanlal, Urvashi, Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Anaswara Rajan and Rajisha Vijayan, among others attended the event. Filmmakers, including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, Johny Antony and writer S N Swamy were also present.

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan spoke about the benefits of the scheme. According to him, this is the first such initiative by any trade union in India. Actor Kamal Haasan's pre-recorded speech regarding the association's initiative was played at the event. Kamal lauded the initiative by FEKFA and hoped other states and trade unions in the country would follow suit. “Kerala has started yet another trend. So proud of FEFKA for taking care of its members through this scheme, right from the filmmaker to the production boy,” he said. Pre-recorded speeches of filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, actors Madhu and Prithviraj were also played at the event.

Members who pay Rs 3,000 can avail up to Rs 3 lakh per year for medical emergencies under the scheme. Actor Urvashi who released the health insurance scheme logo along with Mohanlal, Joshiy, M Renjith, Siyad Koker, remembered the crew and cast members who assisted her throughout her several decades-long career, with gratitude.