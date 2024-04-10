Malayalam
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga shine in 'Joker: Folie a Deux' trailer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2024 09:51 AM IST
Joker 2
Still from Joker 2. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

The trailer for Todd Phillips' highly anticipated film, 'Joker: Folie a Deux', has finally been released, showcasing a unique blend of psychological thriller and musical elements. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, the film promises a thrilling exploration of madness and love.

At the heart of the film lies music and dance, leading some viewers on X to liken it to 'La La Land for insane people'.

The trailer offers glimpses into the origin of Joker and Harley Quinn's relationship, portraying their first encounter within the confines of a mental asylum. As their romance blossoms amidst the bleakness of the asylum's alleys, they embark on a journey to unleash chaos upon Gotham City.
With its intriguing premise and stellar cast, 'Joker: Folie à Deux', also known as "Joker 2," is slated for release on October 4th.

