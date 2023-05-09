Bigger, bolder, and more terrifying: 'Meg 2: The Trench' takes the action to new depths

Los Angeles: Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for 'Meg 2: The Trench', introducing audiences to a new wave of sea monsters. According to reports, the upcoming film will see Jason Statham return as rescue diver Jonas Taylor, who is back underwater to explore an ancient ecosystem. However, he encounters prehistoric creatures which he must confront alongside Wu Jing, Sienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis, and Shuya Sophia.

Together, the team must keep terror off the shore, fighting the beasts with advanced technology and even bare feet. 'Meg 2: The Trench' promises to be a thrilling experience that will supersize the 2018 blockbuster and take the action to even greater heights and depths, featuring multiple massive Megs and much more.

The official synopsis reads, "Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with 'Meg 2: The Trench' - where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!"

'Meg 2' is directed by Ben Wheatley and features a script written by Dean Georgaris, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. It stars Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. Li Bingbing, who led 'The Meg,' is not returning for the sequel. The movie is set to release in theatres nationwide on August 4.

(With IANS inputs)