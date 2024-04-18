Malayalis saved Rahim from death row; now Boby Chemmanur plans movie on him

Malappuram: It's considered the largest crowdfunding taken up by Malayalis. As compassionate people from across the world poured their hard-earned money into the cause, the collective effort saved a man from death row.

Now the incredible story of Abdul Rahim from Kozhikode, sentenced to death by a court in Saudi Arabia for the death of a special child under his care, and the collective efforts of Malayalis across the world to raise over Rs 34 crore to be paid as blood money, could soon become a film.

Boby Chemmannoor, who spearheaded the crowdfunding campaign in Kerala, said he was planning to make a film about Rahim under his maiden film production venture. He said he has held primary discussions with 'Adujeevitham' director Blessy.

The film, Chammannur said, would focus on Rahim's life in Saudi Arabia, where he has been jailed for the past 18 years. The movie would highlight his survival and the generosity of Malayalis to save him, he told a press meeting.

"I was impressed by the storyline of 'Aadujeevitham' directed by Blessy. Rahim's story has many similarities with the life of 'Najeeb' depicted in his latest film. But Rahim is not alone; many people have gone through such struggles in the Gulf countries. I have also spent a day in a police station in Kuwait for an alleged crime I did not commit. So I know the pain though I was only retained for a day. The film would also question the undemocratic and unhumanitarian laws in such countries," Chemmannur, who is also called BoChe on social media, said.

He said he had only initiated a discussion on the film and more details would be revealed after holding detailed discussions.