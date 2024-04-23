The second look poster of the film 'Rachel' directed by debutant Anandhini Bala is out. Honey Rose, who plays the lead in the film, appears in a desi look as she sits on the ground enjoying the rain. Another woman dressed in similar attire is seated alongside the actor, drenched in the rain. Honey Rose who was seen last in Malayalam film 'Monster' and Telugu action film 'Veera Simha Reddy' plays a powerful female character in the movie.

The film's previous poster had gone viral as it showed Honey holding a blood-stained knife in what seemed like a butcher shop. The chilling background also created a lot of intrigue. 'Rachel' has been developed from a short story written by Rahul Manappattu.

Filmmaker Abrid Shine has co-producer and co-written the movie, which is produced by Badusha NM under the banner of Badusha Productions. Ishaan Chhabra has composed the music and background score for the film. Manoj is the film editor while Swaroop Philip is the Director of Photography, Sujith Raghav is the film's production designer, Sree Sankar is the sound designer. Ratheesh Vijayan is the film's makeup man, while the costume is by Jackie.