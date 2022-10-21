Mohanlal-Vysakh duo's 'Monster': A thriller that rains twists

Malayalam's tryst with Punjabi costumes aren't new. So when Mohanlal-starrer Monster, written by Uday Krishna and directed by Vysakh, opens to the vibrant and garrulous Lucky Singh's (Mohanlal) ‘belle belle’ and the turban, the eager audience is quite at home.

Bhamini (Honey Rose) is a She Taxi driver who picks up Lucky Singh on his arrival at the airport. Lucky Singh has a few things to sort out in Kerala and catch the flight back in the evening.

The Malayali-Sardarji insists on Bhamini's presence with him, which the latter agrees to reluctantly, despite it being her first wedding anniversary and she has to be with her husband.

Lucky Singh is adamant and gatecrashes into their personal space, befriends their five-year-old daughter and the nanny Durga (Lakshmi Manchu) and spearheads the celebration.

The movie progresses with few businesses to take note of but leaves enough hints of something big in store. The story then veers into a thriller terrain and keeps on raining twists. Honey Rose's superb performance makes situations convincing, while meticulously choreographed action sequences might kick you out of boredom. Lakshmi Machu also offers some moderate drama. Mohanlal holds his forte with elan.

The charming visuals and faces which fill the frames, a peppy foot-tapping number that beautifully blends Punjabi, Hindi and Malayalam lyrics and an impactful BGM by Deepak Dev will keep you glued to the screen.

Apart from that, the entourage of a huge police force including Siddique, Ganesh Kumar, Lena and Anjali Nair serves as an unwarranted burden on the storyline.