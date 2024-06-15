After 'Manjummel Boys,' Kamal Haasan invites 'Thalavan' team to Chennai office

'Thalavan' starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali is receiving a lot of appreciation from various corners. Kamal Haasan who watched the movie recently also expressed admiration for the film and even invited the 'Thalavan' team to his Rajkamal Films office in Chennai to appreciate their work.

Although Biju Menon couldn't join the team due to prior commitments, Kamal Haasan requested the cast and crew to convey his best wishes to him. During the meeting, Kamal was all praise for the performances and the making of the movie. Pictures of Asif Ali and rest of the 'Thalavan' team sharing their joy with Kamal Haasan have also gone viral on social media.

Kamal Haasan had also recently felicitated the cast and crew of 'Manjummel Boys', which tasted huge success in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The meeting with Kamal Haasan was facilitated by Anup Kumar of Future Runner Up Films. Thalavan is produced by Arun Narayan and Sijo Sebastian under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions in association with London Studios. The film is set in rural Malabar and also features Anusree, Miya George, Dileesh Pothan, Kottayam Nazeer, Sankar Ramakrishnan, Joji K John, Dinesh, Anurup, Nandan Unni, Bilas, among others. The film's screenplay is written by Sarath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakatt. Music is by Deepak Dev, while Saran Velayudhan handled the camera. Ajayan Mangad is the art director of the film, which was edited by Sooraj E S.