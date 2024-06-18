Actor Bala’s recent video featuring his 11-year-old daughter Avantika as a toddler is winning hearts. In the video, Bala can be seen sharing some quality moments with his daughter, who looks delighted to be with him. He captioned the post, ‘My tears of memory. Happy Father’s Day.’

Avantika (Pappu) now stays with her mother and Bala’s ex-wife Amrutha Suresh. Bala has often alleged that Amrutha and her family prevents him from meeting his daughter, despite frequent requests. However, Amrutha has denied the accusations.

Both Amrutha and Bala got married in 2010 but later went their separate ways in 2015. Though the former couple had refrained from speaking ill about each other post the divorce, last year Bala made some shocking revelations against Amrutha.

In September 2021, Bala got married to his well-wisher and fan Elizabeth Udayan, who is a doctor by profession. Their relationship has been on the rocks for a while now. Amrutha, meanwhile, was in a relationship with popular music composer Gopi Sundar, which ended last year.