'My father used to beat my mother,' Bala’s daughter raises serious allegations

Actor Bala’s daughter raised some serious allegations against him stating that the actor has been spreading lies about her mother Amrutha Suresh. Meanwhile, she noted that she isn’t interested in seeing or talking to him and revealed that a drunken Bala used to physically abuse her mother and herself. He even threw a glass bottle at her when she was a baby, which her mother blocked. In a video posted on Instagram, the girl said that she was happy with her mother and family.

“I am going to talk about a serious matter that concerns my family. In fact, I am not interested to talk about it. For me, it is a sensitive topic. But, I am fed up; I can’t bear to see my mother and my family sad. I feel sad seeing them like this. Besides, this is affecting me too. Whenever I go to school or scroll through YouTube, I see false allegations against my mother. At school, my friends ask me whether there is any truth in what this party or the other party says. I can’t answer them anymore. Meanwhile, many people on social media are calling my mother bad, which is not true.

Bala and Amrutha divorced after six years of marriage. Photos: Facebook

In fact, this issue begins from my father. He has been giving lots of interviews and posting many videos claiming he loves me very much and that he is sad not being able to see me. He also says he sends gifts to me. None of it is true. There is not even a reason for me to love my father. He has physically and mentally tortured me, my mother, aunty and my grandmother.

Even while I was little, he used to come home drunk and beat my mother. I was sad watching that. My father would beat my mother without any reason. I couldn’t do anything as I was little. My mother and family take care of me; they haven’t even laid a hand on me. Moreover, they support me and love me very much,” said the girl.

She claimed that Bala had raised false allegations against Amrutha in many interviews. She added that Bala used to physically abuse the singer and even mentally torture them. “Once, he tried to throw a glass bottle on me. It would have hit my head had not mother blocked it using her hand. He dragged me from the court and forcefully took me to Chennai. I was locked in a room and didn’t even give me food. They didn’t allow me to call my mother. My father is lying. Recently in an interview he asked whether I don’t have the right to meet him. I don’t want to see his face or talk to him. He claims to love me, but, he hasn’t called me or send me a letter or even a gift. I heard him saying that I asked for a laptop and toys when I met him at the hospital. Why would I do that? I don’t want anything from you. I went there only because my mother asked me to. I wasn’t interested in going to the hospital to see him. Leave me and my mother alone. I am happy with my family. I don’t need your love or help. You haven’t shown me any love. I have nothing more to say,” she says in the video.

The girl, meanwhile, claimed that she was posting the video not because her mother had asked her to. She says that her mother is not there when the video is shot. She added that she wanted her mother to post such a video; however, Amrutha isn’t interested in involving her. “I am fed up. I am saying this from my heart. I am forced to say this as I can’t bear to see my family struggle. My grandmother always tells me not to think bad about my father and that I should pray for him. I have such good people in my family. Please stop making false allegations. I am not interested in talking to you,” said the girl.