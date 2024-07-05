Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share frame, setting social media abuzz

Megastars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, both currently busy with their highly anticipated films 'Vettaiyan' and 'Indian 2', created a stir among fans when they posed together for a photo recently. Shared by celebrity photographer Arun Prasath, the image captures Rajinikanth in his 'Vettaiyan' attire and Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look from 'Indian 2'. The duo appeared visibly delighted, flashing bright smiles for the camera.

Arun Prasath took to Instagram to express his excitement, stating, "Truly blessed to have been in the presence of legends like 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan sir & 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sir, both shooting for their upcoming movies in the same studio!"

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan', marking his 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release this October. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan continues to enjoy the success of his recent hit 'Kalki 2898 AD' and eagerly prepares for the release of 'Indian 2'.