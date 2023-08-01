Was Mammootty or Kamal supposed to play the villain in Jailer?

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ is touted to be a biggie! Reportedly the film which also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shivarajkumar was supposed to have a Superstar from the South playing the antagonist. It was Rajinikanth who disclosed this information at the audio launch of the film.

Now the fans are assuming that Nelson had Mammootty in mind as the villain. A video that shows Nelson whispering Mammootty's name to the person sitting next to him while Rajinikanth was talking on stage is now viral.

“They suggested a name. He is a big star. A great talented artist. My good friend. Nelson wanted to know how it would be if he did the part. I said it would be great. So Nelson wanted me to ask him since he was my good friend and he said he would follow up. I thought there was no harm in asking as he would be able to do justice to the character. I called him and said it was a strong villain role. I also said even if you said no it was fine but felt he could do justice to the part. He said we are doing it and asked me to send the director to narrate the story.

I was happy and conveyed the news to Nelson. He also agreed to do the film after hearing Nelson’s narration. But after 2-3 days I felt uneasy. I felt the character was a bit different and I wouldn’t be able to hit him. Two days later when Nelson called, he also said what was troubling my mind exactly. Later the role went to Vinayakan. He also showed me Vinayakan’s getup. I don’t wish to elaborate on the character,” said Rajini.

Anyways ever since Rajini’s speech became viral, fans are assuming that it would have been either Mammootty or Kamal Haasan. Tamil media are reporting that the villain was Kamal Haasan. Fans hope that Nelson himself will reveal the truth in the coming days.