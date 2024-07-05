Love u all my Team India: Shah Rukh Khan lauds WC heroes as celebrations continue in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan praised Team India on Thursday as the Men in Blue were celebrated at a packed Wankhede Stadium upon their return from the West Indies after winning the T20 World Cup last Saturday. Taking to X, the actor shared his best wishes for the World Cup-winning squad led by Rohit Sharma. He expressed that seeing the team bring home the trophy filled his heart with pride and encouraged the 'invincible' team to dance the night away. Rohit & Co. landed in India on Thursday morning. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, they reached Mumbai where they were felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium following a roadshow on Marine Drive.

Shah Rukh wrote on X, 'Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride… As Indians, this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love you all, my Team India… and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah, and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar.'

India ended their ICC trophy drought of 11 years last Saturday after winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados, defeating South Africa by 7 runs in the final. They had last won the ICC Champions Trophy held in England in 2013 under the leadership of M.S. Dhoni.

(With IANS inputs)