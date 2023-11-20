Malayalam
Shah Rukh Khan applauds Team India's spirited journey in Cricket World Cup

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 20, 2023 11:15 AM IST
SRK, Team India
SRK, Team India. Photo:IMDb/Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Team India faced a setback, losing the match against Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, despite putting up a strong performance. A multitude of celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shanaya Kapoor, were present at the stadium to show their support for Team India.

Despite an exceptional performance throughout the tournament, Team India succumbed to a 6-wicket defeat in this crucial match.
Post-game, several Bollywood stars took to social media to commend Team India's efforts and express pride in their journey in the World Cup 2023, with actor Shah Rukh Khan also contributing his thoughts.

Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged the Indian cricket team's commendable performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. On X (formerly Twitter), he expressed, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour, showing great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport, and there is always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today... but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation."

Other Bollywood actors such as Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra also reacted to the World Cup loss on X, acknowledging the brilliant performance of the Indian team throughout the tournament. Abhishek Bachchan noted it as a tough defeat after a brave effort.  

