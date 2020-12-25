5,397 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Friday, test positivity rate at 11.04

Kerala recorded 5,397 new COVID-19 cases after testing 48,853 samples on Friday.

With this, the test positivity rate rose to 11.04 in the state.

As many as 4,506 were cured of the infection on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,64,951.

Of the new cases, 4,690 had contracted the virus through contact while 85 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 576 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 64,028.

The state has reported 7,32,084 COVID-19 infections so far.

16 more COVID deaths

Sixteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday. With this, COVID death toll rises to 2,930.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Kottayam - 599 (571 contact cases)

Kozhikode - 588 (547)

Ernakulam - 586 (416)

Pathanamthitta - 543 (447)

Kollam - 494 (490)

Malappuram - 466 (438)

Thrissur - 374 (363)

Alappuzha - 357 (339)

Palakkad - 303 (163)

Thiruvananthapuram - 292 (204)

Kannur - 266 (209)

Wayanad - 259 (250)

Idukki - 214 (200)

Kasaragod - 56 (53)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 408

Kollam - 218

Pathanamthitta - 240

Alappuzha - 224

Kottayam - 485

Idukki - 54

Ernakulam - 601

Thrissur - 594

Palakkad - 200

Malappuram - 508

Kozhikode - 477

Wayanad - 196

Kannur - 252

Kasaragod - 49

Forty-six healthworkers too contracted the virus on the day. They include 10 from Thiruvananthapuram, 9 from kannur, 6 each from Thrissur and Kozhikode, 4 from Ernakulam, 3 each from Palakkad and Wayanad, 2 from pathanamthitta and one from Kollam, Idukki and Malappuram each.

Testing and Quarantine

Till Friday, 76,13,415 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,64,984 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,51,299 are under home or institutional quarantine while 13,685 are in hospital. A total of 1,3673 were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

Four regions have been designated as hotspots taking the total number to 463.