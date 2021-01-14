Rs 25 crore okayed for Rs 5,000 handout for COVID-hit expatriates back in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: An amount of Rs 25 crore will be sanctioned from the Kerala Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) to provide an assistance of Rs 5,000 each to those who returned to the state after January 1, 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic globally and could not go back.

The Cabinet also decided to transfer the amount to th NORKA Roots, the Kerala government agency for the welfare of Non-Resident Keralites. This Rs 25 crore is in addition to the earlier allocation of Rs 58.5 crore.

Other decisions of the Cabinet

• The amended Memorandum of Understanding for construction of 27 railway overbridges and underpasses will be signed with the Kerala Railway Development Corporation. The MoU is between the state government and the Indian Railways.

• The state will sign an MoU with the Centre's government e-marketplace (GEM) for online procurement of goods and services required by the state government departments and public sector undertakings.

• The Cabinet approved the recommendations of the committee appointed to revise the advertising rates of online media.

• The government also decided to hand over land in south Thrikkarippur village in Hosdurg Taluk of Kasaragod district to the Ezhimala Naval Academy as a goodwill gesture.

• Rs 10,000 each will be allotted to the 22 families of Kashmiri handicraft traders in Kovalam who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.

• Palakkad District Collector D Balamurali has been appointed as the Labour Commissioner.