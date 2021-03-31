COVID-19: 2,653 new cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 2,039 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,653 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 11,24,584.

As many as 2,039 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,94,404.

The active cases touched 25,249, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 49,427 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 5.37 per cent.

With 15 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,621.

Of the positive cases, 17 were health workers, while 122 had come from outside the state and 2,331 infected through contact. The source of infection of 183 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Five states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.30% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 61% of the active caseload of the country.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kannur- 416 (323 through contact)

Kozhikode- 398 (381)

Ernakulam- 316 (298)

Thiruvananthapuram- 234 (178)

Malappuram- 206 (199)

Kottayam- 170 (153)

Thrissur- 170 (166)

Kasaragod- 167 (146)

Kollam- 147 (141)

Pathanamthitta- 104 (90)

Idukki- 97 (93)

Alappuzha- 89 (88)

Palakkad- 84 (29)

Wayanad- 55 (46)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kannur- 323

Kozhikode- 381

Ernakulam- 298

Thiruvananthapuram- 178

Malappuram- 199

Kottayam- 153

Thrissur- 166

Kasaragod- 146

Kollam- 141

Pathanamthitta- 90

Idukki- 93

Alappuzha- 88

Palakkad- 29

Wayanad- 46

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,35,075 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,31,057 are under home or institutional quarantine and 4,018 are in hospitals.

601 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 1,31,58,864 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, 11 more regions have been converted into hotspots taking the total number of hotspots to 364 in the state.