Oman Air relaunches Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram routes

Muscat: Oman Air has announced the return of two of its popular Indian routes, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram. From October 1, the carrier will be operating nine flights from Lucknow to Muscat and five flights a week from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat (increasing to six from December).

The Lucknow to Muscat services will be increased to 10 and the flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat to six from December.

The two routes bring Oman Air’s Indian destinations up to 10, with 113 weekly flights between India and Muscat in operation currently, rising to 123 per week from December 2023.

Other updates to the airline’s winter schedule include increased frequencies to Hyderabad, Bangalore and Goa, and its new wide-body service on its Mumbai and Delhi routes, offering maximum comfort and convenience.

Connecting the Indian Subcontinent’s major cities to Muscat and beyond, Oman Air ensures a seamless travel experience that is enhanced by award-winning on-board amenities, including in-flight entertainment, quality meal service and comfort touches, all designed to make every journey more refreshing.