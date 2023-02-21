Karnataka govt transfers 2 women IPS, IAS officers engaged in public spat

Bengaluru: Faced with embarrassment following a bitter public tussle between two senior women officers, the Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred them, without specifying their new posting.

IPS officer and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa D, and IAS officer and Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Rohini Sindhuri Dasari had levelled allegations against each other.

Roopa's husband Munish Moudgil, who was the Commissioner of Survey Settlement and Land Records, has also been transferred to the post of principal secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, with immediate effect.

With the public spat between the two senior women bureaucrats getting murkier, with private photos being spread on social media, several ministers had expressed displeasure against their conduct and had warned action, citing service rule violation.

The quarrel between Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri Dasari on Monday reached the office of Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, with both of them submitting a petition seeking action against each other, and explaining their stance.

According to sources, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has asked the officers not to go to the media or share anything on social media against each other. Under Secretary James Tarakan issued the notices and warned them against violating rules.

"In spite of having a forum to file your objections and complaints, you have gone to the media causing severe embarrassment and bringing disrepute to the government," the notice stated.

Being a government officer, this conduct is not tenable and is against the Service Rules. As per rules, one can approach the media only regarding serving duties and to give information on government projects. The statements to the media should have been avoided, it further read.

IPS officer D Roopa leaves the Vidhana Soudha after enquiry to Chief Secretary of Karnataka, in Bengaluru, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Photo: PTI

Strict orders have been given to both officers not to go to the media and follow the circular of Service Rules and maintain discipline. The notice had been issued as per the directions of Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai.

Both the officers had lodged complaints and counter complaints against each other with the Chief Secretary. The matter was also discussed in the cabinet meeting held on Monday. The ministers had raised their concern about the public fight of officers affecting the image of the government.

Rohini Sinduri's husband had called Roopa "mentally ill", while Rohini had asked her to get well soon before the media.

Reacting to this, Roopa had posted a screen shot containing deleted messages and alleged that Rohini had sent nude pictures on WhatsApp. She had questioned whether an IAS officer can send her nude pictures?

Both the officers came to confrontational mode after Roopa published Rohini's private pictures and alleged that she had sent them to IAS officers and also questioned corruption allegations against her.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said, the Chief Secretary has given direction to both officials verbally and in writing, to abide by All India Services Conduct Rules, and they have agreed to it. "I expect them to follow the rules", he said yesterday.

(With PTI, IANS inputs.)