After 8 hours of duty, nurse Arun takes up odd jobs at Idukki hospital

Cheruthoni: Even after completing his eight-hour duty at the Idukki Medical College Hospital, nurse P M Arun Kumar has no time to take rest.

Arun, who is in charge of the Coronavirus casualty control room, then takes up the odd jobs at the hospital. From altering existing facilities to repairing faulty ones, Arun has his hands full.

He fixed hand dryers at two main spots in the hospital. He bought the coil and made the hand dryer at home. An effort that cost him less than Rs 1,000.

A normal hand dryer would cost up to Rs 6,500.

He also replaced ordinary plastic taps at eight spots along the hospital corridor with elbow taps. To set up handwash, he also made an elbow suspensor.

Even when the windows of the casualty room were stuck, the hospital authorities did not have to look for a carpenter. Arun, who had been into carpentry work from a young age, repaired the window in half-an-hour.

Arun had earlier set up a vaccine carrier at the casualty on his own and a table top organiser with emergency light.

Arun Kumar said that he had the full support of medical college superintendent Dr Ravi Kumar, Coronavirus nodal officer Dr Dipesh, nursing superintendent Selinamma Joseph and all other colleagues.