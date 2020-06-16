Tale of a nurse on the forefront of Kerala's COVID fight

Alappuzha: M Gracy, head nurse of the Alappuzha General Hospital, has been working tirelessly ever since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the state. She was on duty at the COVID-19 ward for 1.5 months. Then she was involved in training at the ward. Thus, Gracy of Thumpoly in the district has been continuously working in the battle against COVID-19.

Gracy was first given the charge of the isolation ward that was set up at the General Hospital on January 30. The very next day, the first case was reported in the district. Parents of the patient and the doctor, who conducted the medical examination, were admitted to the isolation ward.

Then hundreds of people with symptoms flocked to the hospital. Thus, Gracy was on continuous duty at the isolation ward till March 14. Even after her duty at the ward, Gracy would continue to work over the phone on her off days.

The first COVID-19 patient was admitted to the hospital after March 24. Gracy was in the forefront to give instructions on treatment and guidelines.

Gracy also has the charge of the infection control unit and has to train other nurses, hospital employees and ambulance staff. Hence, she is not able to devote all her time at the isolation ward now.

Gracy's husband Justine is the supervisor at the health department. During the 1.5 months Gracy worked at the COVID-19 ward, only she and her husband stayed at their home. Their seven-year-old daughter and Justine's parents were shifted to another house.

Gracy said that even now she does not visit her kin or attend any events.