Eminent educationist PC Thomas dies at 77

Ooty: Eminent educationist Dr P C Thomas, the founder-principal of Good Shepherd International School in Ooty, has passed away. He was 77.

Thomas was also a Rotary Governor and International Director of Zone. He formed the Dr P C Thomas Foundation and was actively involved in social initiatives. The relief efforts carried out by him after the tsunami struck in Chennai had garnered wide attention.

He had received awards from various countries. He also produced the film, 'Goal'. Apart from the school campuses at Palada and Fernhill, he had also established the Good Shepherd Finishing School.

PC Thomas with wife Elsamma

Thomas is survived by wife Elsamma, the daughter of late actor Jose Prakash, and children Jacob Thomas and Julie, and son-in-law Pratheesh Laurence.

P C Thomas was born into a prosperous family of planters at Ettumanoor in Kottayam as the son of Chacko and Thresyamma. He had worked as a teacher at the Loyola School in Thiruvananthapuram and Sainik School at Bijapur. He later served as the principal of the Cordite Factory School at Aruvankadu, and the Breeks Memorial School in Ooty. He then established the Good Shepherd School.

Students from over 50 countries have studied at this prestigious institution. It has also got accreditation from various international agencies.

PC Thomas

Thomas often said that an astrological prediction made by Prof Ramakrishna Pillai of the St Thomas College at Pala had changed his life. The professor had predicted that a school of excellence would be established at a hill station that would be a pioneer in the educational field. And that he would be renowned across the world.

Guided by his professor’s words, Thomas worked hard to start the Good Shepherd School at Ooty in 1977. His wife Elsamma also fully supported his venture.

Thomas chronicled his journey of establishing a world-class school in his autobiography titled ‘Jeevitham Enna Eliya Samrambham’. He also wanted to be involved in another film, which he wanted to name 'Hello sir'.

The funeral will be held at the Good Shepherd School chapel.