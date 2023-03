Kochi: Former Union minister and Kerala Congress working chairman P C Thomas' son Jithu Thomas passed away here on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old IT Engineer died at a private hospital in Kochi while undergoing treatment.

He is survived by his wife Jayatha, who hails from Thiruvalla and is also an IT Engineer in Bengaluru, and sons Jonathan and Johan (both students of Choice School, Ernakulam).