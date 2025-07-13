Malappuram: The health department has issued a high alert in six districts of Kerala—Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Thrissur—after a suspected Nipah virus-related death was reported on July 12. Hospitals in all these districts have been asked to exercise caution and intensify surveillance to prevent a potential outbreak.

The deceased is a 57-year-old man from Mannarkkad in Palakkad, who tested positive for Nipah infection in preliminary examinations conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Malappuram. Health Minister Veena George stated that confirmation of the infection will be made only after the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, publishes the final test results. The man passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Malappuram.

Health dept to release route map

The health department has ramped up efforts to trace the contacts of the deceased. Field-level surveillance will be launched in the area soon, said the health department.

So far, health officials have listed 46 people who came into contact with the patient. CCTV footage and mobile tower location data have been used to help identify individuals for the contact list.

A detailed route map of the patient’s recent movements has been prepared, along with a family tree to trace close contacts. Health teams are currently conducting fever surveillance in the region to detect any possible symptoms in others.

"Field teams have been strengthened, and all available data is being used to monitor the situation. Further steps will be taken once confirmation is received from the National Institute of Virology in Pune," said Health Minister Veena George.

If the NIV confirms the infection, this would be the second Nipah-related death reported in Kerala in recent days. A few days ago, a woman from Malappuram also died from the infection, while another patient from Palakkad remains hospitalised.

The minister has also instructed officials to strengthen the response team, considering the seriousness of the situation.

In Palakkad and Malappuram, district authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, especially under the current circumstances. Visits to friends or relatives receiving treatment should be strictly limited, officials said. Only one person is allowed to accompany a patient as a bystander. Both healthcare workers and those visiting the hospital—including patients and their companions—are required to wear masks at all times, according to an official release.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that spreads from animals to humans and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact.

The Nipah virus contact list now includes a total of 543 individuals, of whom 46 are linked to the newly suspected case. Currently, 10 individuals are undergoing treatment in Malappuram, with two in Intensive Care Unit. So far, 62 samples from Malappuram have tested negative. One person in Palakkad is in isolation. Across the state, 36 people are under the highest-risk surveillance, while 128 are categorised as high-risk and are being closely monitored.