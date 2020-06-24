{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Four arrested for threatening Shamna Kasim

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Four arrested for threatening Shamna Kasim
SHARE

Kochi: Four people who tried to threaten actor Shamna Kasim and demanded money have been arrested.

The four accused allegedly threatened to end her career if she doesn't pay them Rs 1 lakh.

They were arrested based on a complaint from Shamna and her mother.

shamna-kasim-845

A police official attached to the Maradu Police station near here said the police launched a probe following a complaint and have arrested four people.

"All the four have been arrested and they are now remanded to judicial custody. The probe is going on," said a official.

Reports also suggest that she was initially approached with a marriage proposal and was later threatened by the gang.

Actor Shamna Kasim

Shamna Kasim also known as Poorna began her career as a dancer and a model. After becoming a success in the television industry, she entered films and in a career that began in 2004 she has acted in about 40 South Indian films so far.

On workfront, she has been roped in for Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivi',  which is based on the life of Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The film is directed by AL Vijay.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES