Four arrested for threatening Shamna Kasim

Kochi: Four people who tried to threaten actor Shamna Kasim and demanded money have been arrested.

The four accused allegedly threatened to end her career if she doesn't pay them Rs 1 lakh.

They were arrested based on a complaint from Shamna and her mother.

A police official attached to the Maradu Police station near here said the police launched a probe following a complaint and have arrested four people.

"All the four have been arrested and they are now remanded to judicial custody. The probe is going on," said a official.

Reports also suggest that she was initially approached with a marriage proposal and was later threatened by the gang.

Shamna Kasim also known as Poorna began her career as a dancer and a model. After becoming a success in the television industry, she entered films and in a career that began in 2004 she has acted in about 40 South Indian films so far.

On workfront, she has been roped in for Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivi', which is based on the life of Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The film is directed by AL Vijay.