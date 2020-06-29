Kerala govt to sponsor inter-state tickets of deported expats under amnesty

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will sponsor the tickets of deported non-resident Keralites stuck in other states of India after being granted amnesty by their host nations.

The Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) will handle this responsibility. Over 120 expats from different countries including Kuwait and Malaysia have already availed this facility.

These expats under amnesty will have to undergo a compulsory quarantine of 14 days in the state of arrival before proceeding to their native state. They are also expected to undergo an additional quarantine period of 14 days after reaching their home state.

According to the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, international passengers must undergo quarantine at the disembarking airport before proceeding to home state.

Though the Kerala government has requested the central government to limit the quarantine of these individuals to 14 days after reaching the home state, the centre is yet to permit the same.