{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kerala govt to sponsor inter-state tickets of deported expats under amnesty

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
'Indignation is piling up': An Indian expat in Germany narrates 'Vande Bharat' ordeal
Indians step out of the terminal at Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru after arriving by a special Air India flight from Frankfurt (Germany) on Saturday. PTI
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will sponsor the tickets of deported non-resident Keralites stuck in other states of India after being granted amnesty by their host nations.

The Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) will handle this responsibility. Over 120 expats from different countries including Kuwait and Malaysia have already availed this facility.

These expats under amnesty will have to undergo a compulsory quarantine of 14 days in the state of arrival before proceeding to their native state. They are also expected to undergo an additional quarantine period of 14 days after reaching their home state.
KERALA
1,200 expats to arrive in Kochi today

According to the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, international passengers must undergo quarantine at the disembarking airport before proceeding to home state.

Though the Kerala government has requested the central government to limit the quarantine of these individuals to 14 days after reaching the home state, the centre is yet to permit the same.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES