1,200 expats to arrive in Kochi today

Kochi: Almost 1,200 expats are expected to arrive in Cochin International Airport on Monday.

One Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi arrived in Kochi early morning. The second flight is expected to land at the airport by 9:20 am.

One among the two Air Arabia flights also landed early morning. The second flight is expected to land by 10:15pm.

Go Air's Doha flight is expected to arrive in the state by 6:10pm in the evening and Air India Express flight from Muscat will reach by 7:15pm and Air India's Singapore flight will reach by 8:10pm.

On Sunday, 2,500 passengers had arrived in Kerala in 14 flights. Due to the enhanced facilities at the airport, antibody tests of at least 2,000 passengers can be conducted in the airport from Monday onwards.