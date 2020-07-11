Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair in NIA custody

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the second and fourth accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, has been arrested from Bengaluru by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

They will be brought to Kochi on Sunday. Swapna and Sandeep will be questioned by the NIA after which she will be handed over to the Customs Department for further questioning.

Swapna was arrested from a hotel in Koramangala in Bengaluru. Her husband and kids were with her at the time of arrest. However, details about Sandeep's arrest are not known yet.

Meanwhile, the Customs Department's search in Sandeep's residence in the capital is still continuing.

NIA reportedly traced Swapna through a phone call. The NIA was tracking about fifteen phones of those close to Swapna since Wednesday, to trace her.

She reportedly fled Thiruvananthapuram the day Sarith was arrested and went to Bengaluru via Kochi, where she might have stayed two or three days.

Swapna and Sandeep are among the four booked by the NIA in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold by way of diplomatic baggages at Trivandrum International airport. Sarith and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam are the other two.

Swapna's arrest and NIA's ongoing probe is likely to have a larger political impact in Kerala, especially now with the assembly and local body elections looming on the horizon.

Earlier, Swapna had in an audio clip stated that she had no role in the crime. She said she was being framed in the case for political gains and threatened to commit suicide if her character assassination continued through media.

She had stated that she had gone into hiding not because she had any role in the crime, but she was afraid of those who are behind it.

It was on Friday that NIA began its probe in the sensational gold smuggling case detected at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

They were entrusted with the case after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for an effective investigation into a case that also has ramifications regarding national security.